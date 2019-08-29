Tor.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Will Be Set 8 Years After Revenge of the Sith

Thu Aug 29, 2019
Screenshot: Lucasfilm / Disney

Looks like the new live-action Kenobi show will take place 8 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith!

(SPOILERS AHEAD for Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

The Star Wars Show video series let the number slip in a recent news update (see below, starting at 1:11). There are 19 mostly unchronicled years between Star Wars Episode III (Revenge of the Sith) and Star Wars Episode IV (A New Hope), so when Disney announced a live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series at this year’s D23, there were a lot of potential starting points.

Now that we know when Obi-Wan’s story picks up, we also know who else may show up.

In the current in-universe timeline, Kenobi will start in the year 11 BBY, and while that is a pretty uneventful year overall, it does place the series just before the notable events of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

This means the show could head into all sorts of interesting directions, like showing Qi’Ra from Solo (Emilia Clarke) actually running the Crimson Dawn criminal syndicate, which one imagines would eventually involve a live-action rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Maul!

Now, for the latter to actually happen, the show would have to dance around events established in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and most specifically a rematch depicted in Star Wars Rebels. Although it’s possible for the Kenobi show to weave in the storylines from Rebels, it’s also just as likely that the live-action show will simply ignore those events in order to show a live-action rematch.

We have plenty of time to speculate. (And Ewan McGregor and Ray Park have plenty of time to train up!) Kenobi will start production next year, and is due to be released on Disney+ after The Mandalorian (2019).

