Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Dell Magazines is Changing the Name of the John W. Campbell Award

Tue Aug 27, 2019 5:16pm 39 comments 7 Favorites [+]

The John W. Campbell Award For Best New Writer is being renamed. The award’s sponsor announced today that the award would be given a new name after this year’s winner, Jeannette Ng, condemned the award’s namesake for his fascist and racist beliefs during their acceptance speech at the 2019 Hugo Awards ceremony. Starting next year, the award will be called the Astounding Award for Best New Writer.

Since 1973, Dell Magazines has awarded the Campbell to the best emerging writer in the speculative fiction genre. Since its inception, winners have included such authors as C.J. Cherryh, Orson Scott Card, Ted Chiang, Elizabeth Bear, John Scalzi, Mary Robinette Kowal, and most recently, Jeannette Ng.

In his announcement, Analog Science Fact and Fiction editor Trevor Quachri said that “Campbell’s provocative editorials and opinions on race, slavery, and other matters often reflected positions that went beyond just the mores of his time and are today at odds with modern values, including those held by the award’s many nominees, winners, and supporters.”

Past award recipients praised the move on Twitter. Kowal said that the change “makes me even more proud to be an Astounding Award Winner,” and thanked Ng for their “passionate, beautiful speech which drove this change.” John Scalzi, who earned the award in 2006, said that it’s “proof that you can change things when you speak.”

Ng themselves reminded readers of the long campaign that resulted in the change:

The award isn’t the first to shed the namesake or visage after discussion within the science fiction community. In 2015, the World Fantasy Society announced that it would change the award of the World Fantasy Award, which featured a bust of H.P. Lovecraft. That change came after author Daniel José Older spoke out about the horror author’s racist and bigoted views. Other authors, such as Nnedi Okorafor, had written about the impact that honoring such figure represented. In 2017, the organization unveiled a new award in the form of a tree, designed to represent all aspects of the fantasy genre.

citation

39 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Comments must first be approved and published by the moderators before they appear on the site. If your comment does not eventually appear please review our Moderation Policy carefully before posting again.

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.