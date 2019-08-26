Subterranean Press to Publish New Langdon St. Ives Novella by James P. Blaylock

Cover art by Jon Foster; "Yellow fade" by richard_north is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Steampunk pioneer James P. Blaylock has a new book on the way! Subterranean Press has announced that it will be publishing a new novella next spring featuring the author’s Langdon St. Ives character.

Titled The Gobblin’ Society, the novella follows the Victorian gentleman-adventurer as he and his family try to take possession of a house named Seaward that’s been left to his wife, Alice, by her late (and weird) Uncle Godfrey.

Here’s the synopsis, from Subterranean Press:

What follows is, in a sense, a tale of two houses. The first, of course, is Seaward, a “rambling, eccentric old house” with it its history, its secrets, its priceless accumulation of volumes of arcane lore. The other is a neighboring house known, for good reasons, as “Gobblin’ Manor,” home base of The Gobblin’ Society, a “culinary establishment” with its own peculiar—and very dark—traditions. In the course of an event filled few days, St. Ives and his cohorts will encounter smuggling, mesmerism, kidnapping, cannibalism and murder.

The Gobblin’ Society is the first Langdon St. Ives work in three years, following River’s Edge, published by Subterranean in 2017. It comes out March 2020.

