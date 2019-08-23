Tor.com

Ewan McGregor Returns to Star Wars for an Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Fri Aug 23, 2019 8:55pm 18 comments 4 Favorites [+]

After years of rumors, Ewan McGregor confirmed today that he would be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series for Disney+.

Word broke earlier this week that McGregory was in talks to return to the franchise for a TV series, reprising the role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series is set to shoot next year, but Lucasfilm didn’t announce a title, plot, or release date.

We have seen the character in the years since he appeared in the films: he was a fixture in The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated shows (where he was voiced by James Arnold Taylor). In the latter, we saw him living on Tatooine, where he had a final confrontation with his long-standing nemesis, Darth Maul, five years prior to the events of A New Hope. 

The show will be the third live-action series to debut on the platform, after The Mandalorian (which releases later this year), and the untitled Cassian Andor / Rogue One prequel series.

