“I’m Not About to Let a Man Take Credit for a Woman’s Work”: Watch the First Batwoman Trailer

The CW has released the first trailer for Batwoman, and we… are kinda really into it? It looks super-dramatic in a way that we wouldn’t be surprised if it veered into soap opera territory at some point, and it does lean on the catchphrases. But also there’s something so badass about a queer superhero reshaping Bruce Wayne’s batsuit to fit her own purposes so that there is no doubt about who is saving Gotham in Batman’s absence.

Batwoman, that is. Kate Kane, Bruce’s equally handsome cousin, we’re assuming is going to keep her secret identity under wraps. For now, at least.

Watch the first trailer, which also features Kate’s ex-girlfriend and a potential archnemesis who really likes Alice in Wonderland:

Kate Kane was introduced in The CW’s Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds” last December, at which point her role as Batwoman was clearly established. Greg Berlanti’s series, then, will serve as an origin story.

Batwoman will air on Sundays with Supergirl; no word yet on official premiere date.