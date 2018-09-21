Raymond E. Feist’s The Riftwar Saga Optioned for Television

BCDF Pictures is bringing Raymond E. Feist’s epic fantasy series The Riftwar Saga to television. Deadline reports that the production company, which has also optioned Marie Lu’s Legend, is working with Atomic Blonde screenwriter Kurt Johnstad to adapt Magician, the first book in the series, which is itself the first series of Feist’s The Riftwar Cycle.

The Riftwar Saga includes Magician (technically, Magician: Apprentice and Magician: Master), Silverthorn, and A Darkness at Sethanon. When orphan Pug goes to study magic under the magician Kulgan, he finds himself ill at ease with the “normal” forms of wizardry—even as they win him the acclaim of the Kingdom of the Isles and the love of the Princess. But when mysterious invaders open a rip in the fabric of spacetime to wage war on the kingdom, Pug’s magic may be the only thing to change the tide of this age-old war between Order and Chaos.

“I’ve been talking to film and TV people about adapting my work since the publication of Magician in 1982,” Feist, who will serve as an executive producer, said in the official announcement. “I have said no repeatedly to deals simply because the ‘fit,’ was wrong. I am delighted to have finally met people with the understanding of the work and vision to match my own in bringing The Riftwar Saga to series television. I look forward to working with the talented crew at BCDF as much as they need and am excited at finally seeing Magician on the screen.”

In addition to the TV series, content company Fiction Riot will create mobile content alongside the TV series starting in early 2019.

Feist concluded the Riftwar Cycle in 2013, but he began a new epic fantasy series, The Firemane Saga, in 2018.