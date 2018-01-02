What’s the First Line of the First Book You’re Reading in 2018?

New year, new books! New Years resolutions can be a pain, but tackling a reading pile feels oh-so satisfying. Do you have any goals? Number of books to read? A series you want to tackle? An author you’d like to get to know?

And more importantly: what is the first line of the book you’re reading right now?

We’ll give you a few to start with—we’ve whited out the names of the books themselves, so that everyone can have a go at guessing them!

Leah’s First Line of the Year: “I was lost, it was already dusk, I had been driving for hours and was practically out of petrol.”

Book: Ice by Anna Kavan

Natalie’s First Line of the Year: “The shape of power is always the same; it is the shape of a tree.”

Book: The Power by Naomi Alderman

Emily’s First Line of the Year (this one is a bit unfair for guessing, as the book isn’t out yet): “It begins when a wizard cleaves an island from the mainland, in response to the king destroying her temple.”

Book: The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton

Molly’s First Line of the Year: “In a city swollen by refugees but still mostly at peace, or at least not yet openly at war, a young man met a young woman in a classroom and did not speak to her.”

Book: Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Tell us what your first line of the year is! (And remember to white out the name of the book if you want to make a game of it…)