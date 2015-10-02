Tor.com

The Fall of the House of West

Aurora West is on the verge of solving the mystery of her mother’s death, but it’s hard keeping her efforts a secret from her grieving father, the legendary monster-hunter Haggard West. Between her school work and her hours training and hunting with her dad, Aurora is hard-pressed to find time to be a secret sleuth. But she’s nothing if not persistent.

What Aurora doesn’t realize is that she’s about to blow open a secret that may very well destroy what’s left of her family…and, indeed, all of Arcopolis.

From writer Paul Pope and artists JT Petty and David Rubín comes The Fall of the House of West, the nail-biting sequel to The Rise of Aurora West! Available October 13th from First Second.

 

 

