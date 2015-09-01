Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Your Kids Can Get to Know Their Universe with Science Comics!

and
Tue Sep 1, 2015 9:30am Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]

First Second Books is launching a new series of SCIENCE! COMICS! designed to introduce parents, kids, and everyone in between and around to the tremendous discoveries humanity has made in the past few centuries.

The first graphic novel in the series, Science Comics Dinosaurs, debuts next spring and you can get a first look at it right here. Who knew something as boring as digging a canal could unveil an entire lost world?

Science Comics Dinosaurs by M.K. Reed and Joe Flood arrives in spring 2016, to be followed shortly by Coral Reefs and, the most terrifying discovery of all, Volcanoes. (BOOM!)

MK Reed Joe Flood Science Comics Dinosaurs

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

Science Comics books will be single-topic 128 page nonfiction graphic novels, and a new volume will be published each season.  The series will be written and drawn by some of the finest graphic novelists in the industry, and feature introductions by leading experts. Each book will cover topics from the fields of biology, chemistry, and physics, subjects that are part of the classroom curriculum and can be easily worked into lesson plans.

For more information on the Science Comics series, check out the detailed announcement on Popular Science!

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.