New Tor.com Original Fiction in May and June

At the beginning of each month, we here at Tor.com will post the next two months of our schedule of original short fiction. Check back monthly to get excited for upcoming short stories, novelettes, and novellas on Tor.com! Below the cut you’ll find information on stories in May and June by Kameron Hurley, Daniel José Older, Sherwood Smith, and more.

May and June’s fiction contains ghost kids, copse capers, and the other deadly shenanigans.

May 6

“The Two Weddings of Bronwyn Hyatt”

Written by Alex Bledsoe

Illustration by Jonathan Bartlett

Edited by Diana Pho

Remember, never accept a gift without knowing the consequences. Set in the Tufa universe.

May 13

“Elephants and Corpses”

Written by Kameron Hurley

Illustration by Jon Foster

Edited by Carl Engle-Laird

The corpse-jumping body mercenary Nev is used to filling other people’s shoes. When his assistant Tera recognizes the most recent waterlogged cadaver they bought off the street, though, he finds that his new body is carrying more trouble than he bargained for.

May 20

“Ginga”

Written by Daniel José Older

Illustration by Goñi Montes

Edited by Carl Engle-Laird

Between her obscenely muscular new capoeira teacher, her crush going off with a new girl in their favorite park, and trigonometry homework, Kia figures she has enough going on without some creepy ghost causing car crashes and hit-and-runs in her neighborhood. Carlos Delacruz, the half-dead half-resurrected soulcatcher for the New York Council of the Dead, would love to keep her out of it, but things don’t usually go the way he intends.

May 27

“Zapped”

Written by Sherwood Smith

Illustration by Junyi Wu

Edited by Patrick Nielsen Hayden

A Tor.com Original fantasy novelette by Sherwood Smith.

June 3

“Trigger”

Written by Courtney Alameda

Illustration by Dominick Saponnaro

Edited by Liz Szabla

Micheline Helsing is a tetrachromat—a girl who sees the auras of the undead in a prismatic spectrum. Now she’s facing one of her most challenging ghost hunts ever. Lock, stock, and lens, she’s in for one hell of a ride.

June 10

“Waters of Versailles”

Written by Kelly Robson

Illustration by Kathleen Jennings

Edited by Ellen Datlow

“Waters of Versailles” by Kelly Robson is a charming novella of court intrigue in 1738 Versailles as a clever former soldier makes his fortune by introducing a modern water system (and toilets) to the ladies of the palace. He does this with magical help that he may not be able to control.

June 17

“Fabulous Beasts”

Written by Priya Sharma

Illustration by Jeffrey Alan Love

Edited by Ellen Datlow

“Fabulous Beasts” by Priya Sharma is a horror novelette about a strange woman living in luxury with her lover, but irrevocably tied to her childhood of deprivation and dark secrets in northwest England. The woman recalls the unravelling of the family upon her uncle’s release from prison.

June 24

“The Deepest Rift”

Written by Ruthanna Emrys

Illustration by Victor Mosquera

Edited by Carl Engle-Laird

In the deepest canyon in the inhabited worlds, giant mantas soar through the air and leave patterned structures behind. A team of sapiologists seek to prove that these delicate filaments are true language, not just bee’s dance. But time has run out, and their reckoning is upon them. Will they prove that their research is valid, or will they be scattered to the corners of the galaxy?