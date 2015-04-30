Art by Allen Williams

In honor of National Poetry Month, we are pleased to present “House,” an original poem by Neil Gaiman acquired for Tor.com by consulting editor Ellen Datlow—originally published on the site on April 2, 2013.

Tor.com is celebrating National Poetry Month by featuring science fiction and fantasy poetry from a variety of SFF authors. You’ll find classic works, hidden gems, and new commissions over at the Poetry Month index.

“House”

Sometimes I think it’s like I live in a big giant head on a hilltop

made of papier mache, a big giant head of my own head.

I polish the eyes which would be windows, or

mow the lawn, I mean this is my house we’re talking about here

even if it is a big giant papier mache head that looks just like mine.

And people who go past

in cars or buses or see the house the head on the hill from trains

they think the house is me.

I’ll be sleeping there, or polishing the eyes, or weeding the lawn,

but no-one will see me, no-one would look.

And no-one would ever come. And if I waved no-one even knows it was me waving.

They’d all be looking in the wrong place, at the head on the hill.

I can see your house from here.

“House” copyright © 2013 Neil Gaiman

Art copyright © 2013 Allen Williams