What’s in a Name? K.J. Parker, Revealed

For many years, one of our genre’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that K.J. Parker is the pseudonym of another popular author. Today, Pornokitsch has revealed that Parker is fantasy humourist, Tom Holt.

Additionally, the Hugo-nominated Coode Street Podcast, hosted by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K Wolfe is hosting Parker’s first ever “live” interview.

As Parker, Holt has been nominated for the World Fantasy “Best Novella” Award every year for the last three years, winning it twice.

Holt has written a K J Parker book for Tor.com’s new novella lineThe Last Witness will be published the first week of October. Parker’s next novel—Savages—is to be published by Subterranean Press this summer, and his new novel—The Two of Swords—is currently being serialized by Orbit.

