Introducing Tor’s New Home on iBooks

Tor Books is excited to announce their new home on iBooks. Starting this month, iBooks readers will have a single destination that highlights new releases, deals, bestsellers, and Tor.com’s own short fiction for easy browsing. With this new digital hub on iBooks, Tor Books is hoping to help you discover that next great book or new favorite author.

In addition, iBooks will feature a monthly themed list curated by Tor.com. As always, our chosen books will be publisher-neutral and from diverse authors like Brandon Sanderson, Nnedi Okorafor, Suzanne Collins, John Scalzi, or Naomi Novik. We hope to spotlight a broad range of books, from bestsellers to interesting obscure reads you might have missed. We’ll also ask for suggestions from readers on Twitter and Facebook, to give you a chance to recommend some of the SF/F authors and titles you love and discuss the theme of the month.

For this kick-off month’s theme, we’re highlighting books with a Celtic flavor. Stay tuned for next month’s list of our favorite environmentally themed fiction, and we’ve got lots more interesting features to come.

Head on over to Tor’s home on iBooks here. As always, Tor ebooks are DRM-free.