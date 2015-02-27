Leonard Nimoy, 1931-2015

We are saddened to learn that Leonard Nimoy has passed away.

Nimoy was something of a Renaissance Man: an actor, a poet, a musician, a director, a writer, and so much more. His love of acting began when he was just a boy of eight, and he worked in theater, television, and film for practically all of his life.

But he is a pop culture icon to most of the world (and genre fans especially) for his portrayal of Spock on Star Trek. That role—easily one of the most famous in science fiction—followed Nimoy throughout his life, and he was known for his kindness to fans and enthusiasts the world over.

Last year, Nimoy revealed that he had COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and he had been in and out of hospitals recently. He was taken to UCLA Medical Center on February 19th of this year, and passed away this morning at his home. He was 83 years old, and leaves behind a wife, two children (Julie and Adam Nimoy), one step-son, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Our condolences to his family, and to everyone who has been touched by his life.

Even in his final words to his audience, Nimoy was poetic and compassionate:

A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP — Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) February 23, 2015

We’ll miss you, Mr. Nimoy. We can never thank you enough for the impact you have made.