Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

“With Every New Risk, There Are Consequences”: Watch the Fantastic Four Trailer

Tue Jan 27, 2015 11:33am 16 comments Favorite This

The first trailer for Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot is out! As io9 points out, it doesn’t look a lot like a superhero movie, but that may work to its advantage. Clearly, it won’t be in found-footage format like Trank’s superhero indie Chronicle (as rumored), but it seems less obsessed with big fight scenes and more interested in showing the risks of sending the best and the brightest to investigate an alternate universe.

In fact, the main vibes we got from the trailer were The Amazing Spider-Man, with the idea of training brilliant young people for very adult discoveries; and Interstellar, with the idea of sending the future into space (or another dimension) to learn enough to keep humanity moving forward.

Here’s the synopsis, which may help in deciphering some of the images from the trailer:

Four young outsiders teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

There wasn’t much Victor Domashev/Doom in the trailer, unless he was the figure stalking menacingly in one shot. Since rumor has it he’s the most changed character, hopefully he’ll show up in future clips.

Fantastic Four comes to theaters August 7, 2015.

citation

16 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.