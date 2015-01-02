Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

What Really Happened in Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time

Fri Jan 2, 2015 1:00pm 2 comments Favorite This

As a loving tribute from A Wrinkle in Time’s 50th anniversary a couple years back Faith Erin Hicks presented us with a comic detailing her favorite part of the book. It is honestly the most adorable thing we’ve seen in a long time.

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is now available as a graphic novel from First Second.

Click to enlarge.

A Wrinkle in Time Faith Erin Hicks

 

This post originally appeared on Tor.com on February 13, 2012.

citation

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.