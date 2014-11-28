Star Wars: The Force Awakens Teaser Trailer is Live

There’s been an awakening…have you felt it?
The Force has woken us all up this Black Friday with the first teaser-trailer for Episode VII.
Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Plus, some key scenes that might be relevant.
There’s been an awakening…have you felt it?
The Force has woken us all up this Black Friday with the first teaser-trailer for Episode VII.
Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Plus, some key scenes that might be relevant.
Comment Preview