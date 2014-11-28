Tor.com

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Teaser Trailer is Live

Fri Nov 28, 2014 11:33am 30 comments Favorite This

There’s been an awakening…have you felt it?

The Force has woken us all up this Black Friday with the first teaser-trailer for Episode VII.

Watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens below. Plus, some key scenes that might be relevant.

X-Wings With Red and BLUE stripes

Who is this guy? A friend of Wedge's?

Daisy Ridley on sweet ride which is like one part of a podracer

Looking VERY Skywalker Family-esque! Han/Leia's Daughter for sure.

Is John Boyega a Stormtrooper as rumored or just disguised as one?

The Falcon totally got a new rectangle radar dish

Who is this? Adam Driver's character? Triple saber?

