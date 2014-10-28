Marvel’s Phase 3 Revealed! Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Civil War, and More

We thought it was weird when Marvel Studios didn’t delve into Phase 3 at all during San Diego Comic-Con. But clearly they intended to mete out the details, what with releasing the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer months after SDCC, publishing a bunch of on-set interviews, and now announcing details of Phase 3 through the “Marvel Event” liveblog today.
Kevin Feige, Joss Whedon, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans are on-hand to talk about new release dates, new movies (Captain Marvel WHAT), and Avengers out the wazoo.
Here’s everything they announced:
- Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon were there to screen the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer.
- Captain America 3: Civil War: May 6, 2016! (Not Serpent Society, as the Marvel folks joked at first.) Chris Evans: “This is heartbreaking for me…” We knew it.
- Doctor Strange: November 4, 2016. With director Scott Derrickson, still no Doctor Strange announced.
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has been moved up from July to May 5, 2017.
- Thor 3: Ragnarok will come out July 28, 2017.
- Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are there!
- Wait, Marvel, you have even more new movies to announce? YES.
- Black Panther: November 3, 2017.
- Chadwick Boseman, cast as Black Panther, joined the event. Downey: “Welcome to the fray. Get used to that applause.”
- The Avengers: Infinity War will be a two-parter, out May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019.
- And here’s Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet!
- Captain Marvel: July 6, 2018. Feige confirmed that this will be the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel. YES.
- Inhumans: November 2, 2018!
That’s all the big news! Now, for more reveals from the Q&A:
- Feige wanted to reveal everything at SDCC, but not everything had come together.
- Why didn’t they include the Doctor Strange casting today? Feige: “If it was confirmed, we would have announced it today.”
- We will see Black Panther in Civil War in costume—so, he’ll be announced by then.
- Will Cosmo be in Guardians 2? “The great thing about Guardians is there’s no lack of awesome characters we can work with. Is Cosmo going to come back? Will he speak? What’s that duck doing? Where’s the Collector?”
- Soon they’ll be announcing the writer and director for Captain Marvel, though Feige joked that the rumors will probably be flying soon. Nothing yet on casting.
- Yes, Hulk will show up in many of the movies mentioned in today’s slate, including the new Avengers film. “What happens with a standalone Hulk film? We’ll see. We’d love to find the place to put it.”
- Feige was asked about both the Russo brothers directing the new Avengers movies, and if Spider-Man would join Marvel, but he said he still can’t confirm or deny until everything is worked out.
- Ant-Man is the end of Phase 2, Captain America 3: Civil War is the beginning of Phase 3.
- The Avengers will go through Wakanda in Ultron.
- Marvel Studios will look for minority and female directors for Black Panther and Captain Marvel. (Just like Warner Bros.)
- We’ll learn more about Inhumans soon—“Easter eggs before you know it.”
- They would love to do something with The Runaways someday. The script is still in the vault, and it’s a solid draft, but “we can’t make them all.”
- Why didn’t they announce a Black Widow movie? Feige emphasized that, like Hulk, Black Widow has a big role in the upcoming Avengers films. She “couldn’t be a more important character” in those movies, but “today’s presentation was all about introducing new characters.”
- How will they transition to Civil War? “Needless to say, the generalities of the act are the same. Something happens, perhaps it’s cumulative leading up to this point. The governments of the world may say, ’We need to have some oversight of these guys.’ So it falls under that umbrella versus ’take off our mask.’ It’s not about a secret identity thing.”
