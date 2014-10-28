Marvel’s Phase 3 Revealed! Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Civil War, and More

We thought it was weird when Marvel Studios didn’t delve into Phase 3 at all during San Diego Comic-Con. But clearly they intended to mete out the details, what with releasing the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer months after SDCC, publishing a bunch of on-set interviews, and now announcing details of Phase 3 through the “Marvel Event” liveblog today.

Kevin Feige, Joss Whedon, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans are on-hand to talk about new release dates, new movies (Captain Marvel WHAT), and Avengers out the wazoo.

Here’s everything they announced:

Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon were there to screen the Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer.

Captain America 3: Civil War: May 6, 2016! (Not Serpent Society, as the Marvel folks joked at first.) Chris Evans: “This is heartbreaking for me…” We knew it.

Doctor Strange: November 4, 2016. With director Scott Derrickson, still no Doctor Strange announced.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has been moved up from July to May 5, 2017.

Thor 3: Ragnarok will come out July 28, 2017.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are there!

Wait, Marvel, you have even more new movies to announce? YES.

Black Panther: November 3, 2017.

Chadwick Boseman, cast as Black Panther, joined the event. Downey: “Welcome to the fray. Get used to that applause.”

The Avengers: Infinity War will be a two-parter, out May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019.

And here’s Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet!

via Twitter/@earthprimeweekly

Captain Marvel: July 6, 2018. Feige confirmed that this will be the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel. YES.

Inhumans: November 2, 2018!

That’s all the big news! Now, for more reveals from the Q&A: