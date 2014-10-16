Concept Sketches for Star Wars: Episode VII Possibly Leaked

A large number of concept sketches for Star Wars: Episode VII have been found online on an ImageShack account called “themillenniumfalcon,” and if the concept art is real, it gives us many, many tantalizing details about what’s to come in the next Star Wars film.

The veracity of the concept art has yet to be confirmed (it seems weird that Disney would not have yanked this already, for one) but the details in them are very specific, so we’re treating them as if they are. Here is where the images can be found. Click at your own risk!

Note: Feel free to discuss the contents in the comments below. Potential spoilers in the comments.