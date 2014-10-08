Paul Feig Confirms All-Female Ghostbusters Movie!

After months of speculation on what direction the next Ghostbusters film will take, Paul Feig has confirmed—an all-female movie is happening! Feig will be reteaming with Katie Dippold, screenwriter for his female buddy cop movie The Heat, as he announced in a tweet today.

It’s official. I’m making a new Ghostbusters & writing it with @katiedippold & yes, it will star hilarious women. That’s who I’m gonna call. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2014

Dippold has also written for Parks and Recreation, crafting one of TV audiences’ favorite recent characters in Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope. With Dippold having written for both Poehler and Melissa McCarthy (in The Heat), could we see either take on one the roles? No word yet, but in the meantime, check out Bill Murray’s dream all-lady Ghostbusters team.

UPDATE: io9 shared some great moments from Paul Feig’s recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he gave some exciting new details on his Ghostbusting plans! First of all, he wants to create a brand new world:

“I love origin stories. That’s my favorite thing. I love the first one so much I don’t want to do anything to ruin the memory of that. So it just felt like, let’s just restart it because then we can have new dynamics.”

So, as much as we’re not always pro-reboot, it sound like this could offer far more opportunities for character development than a simple rehash of the 1980s Ghostbusters.

Even better though, is that he wants to make it truly scary, as well as funny. Talking about his writing partner Katie Dippold he said:

“Both she and I are obsessed with how do we make comedy really scary? The sequel to The Heat was going to be pretty scary and funny. Almost like in a ;Silence of the Lambs type thing but funny. I think funny people in peril and in danger is one of the best forms of comedy.”

Finally, when asked about his choice to use female actors for the new film, he said the best possible thing:

“I just don’t understand why it’s ever ;an issue anymore… four female Ghostbusters to me is really fun… When people accuse it of being a gimmick I go, why is a movie starring women considered a gimmick and a movie starring men is just a normal movie?”

OK, we do have one suggestion for the reboot: Please give us a scene where they trap the ghost of Christopher Hitchens? Please. We will pay you in Twinkies, Mr. Feig.