Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Read “Night’s Slow Poison,” from the World of Hugo-Winning Novel Ancillary Justice

Thu Aug 28, 2014 12:30pm 5 comments Favorite This

As the first novel to ever win the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke awards in the same year, it’s no stretch to call Ann Leckie’s debut space opera Ancillary Justice (Orbit, 2013) a phenomenon. While you’re waiting for the sequel, Ancillary Sword, please enjoy this reprint of “Night’s Slow Poison,” a short story by Ann Leckie from the world of the Imperial Radch. “Night’s Slow Poison” is a rich, claustrophobic story of a galactic voyage that forces one guardsmen to confront his uneasy family history through the lens of a passenger with his lost lover’s eyes.

 

[Read “Night’s Slow Poison,” by Ann Leckie]

citation

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.