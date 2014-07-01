Bryan Fuller Wants David Bowie to Guest Star on Hannibal

While NBC’s gory, artsy hit series Hannibal wrapped up its second season just a month ago, creator Bryan Fuller is already looking ahead to season 3—and the rocker he’s dying to have cameo. Because he has the biggest artistic crush on David Bowie, and he is going to get him on his show one way or another, y’hear?

Fuller’s been trying to make this happen since they started production on season 2; at the time, he said that if they couldn’t nab Bowie, he’d shelve the intended character and plotline for another season. That time is now, he told Collider at this year’s Saturn Awards:

We were told by his people, when we got the pick-up for the third season, to make sure to ask again about his availability. So, once we have our dates, we are going to ask again. I think the man walks on water, so I would love to be in his orbit, in some way.

So… are we any closer to the awesomest of TV cameos?

Yeah, he knows. He’s aware. He’s very aware. But, he’s also very, very busy. He’s got lots of exciting things coming out, musically. That was the block to the second season. He’s incredibly busy.

In past interviews, noting that Bowie “kind of looks like Mads Mikkelsen,” Fuller has expressed ideas about making the man formerly known as Ziggy Stardust a blood relation. “We would love for him to play Hannibal’s uncle, who is a character from the literature and the books,” Fuller said last year. And though Count Robert Lecter was killed by Nazis in the books, “since our timeline is a little more present, there’s a little bit of J.J. Abrams-style alternate universe storytelling where he could still be alive.”

Not since Bowie surprised us all as the best on-screen version of Nikola Tesla in 2006’s The Prestige have we been so excited to see him play in someone else’s universe.

