Join Team Tor.com for Star Wars Bar Trivia: Saturday, May 3rd!

Hey, New Yorkers—do you love Star Wars? Do you like bars (and/or cantinas)? Is your knowledge of the Original Star Wars Trilogy as deep and deadly as the Great Pit of Carkoon? Well, here’s your chance to shine, young padawan: Tor.com is sponsoring an epic afternoon of Star Wars-themed bar trivia, hosted by the amazing quizmasters of Trivial Dispute (voted NYC’s Best Bar Trivia by The Village Voice), from 3 to 6 PM on Saturday, May 3rd to celebrate Star Wars Day just a tiny bit early…

The showdown will take place at The Charleston (174 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn) and will feature Star Wars-inspired drinks, shot questions, and Star Wars prizes for the winning teams (including books from the fine folks at Del Rey!) Since this is bar trivia, you must be 21 or over to attend, and you may want to get there early to grab a table—check out the event page here for more info, and find out more about Trivial Dispute’s fabulous weekly trivia events and geeky theme nights over on their Facebook page…and may the force be with you!