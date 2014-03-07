Get Under the Tent with Stephen King’s Revival!

Stephen King has a complex relationship with the Devil. Throughout his career, he’s returned to a personification of ultimate evil, through Randall Flagg and Roland, giant spiders, and the occasional Leland Gaunt. He’s also dealth with religious beliefs and hypocrisy in far greater depth than many American writers. Now he’s channeling his inner Hawthorne for Revival. His latest, five-generation-spanning novel, coming out this fall, follows Charles Jacobs, a charismatic preacher, and Jamie Morton, a young boy in his congregation. The two men circle around each other, confronting evil, addiction losing faith, and finally making a pact that would make Lucifer a little nervous…we are maybe just a little excited about this book!