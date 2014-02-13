Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

sci fi tru luv: A Valentine’s Poem by Caragh O’Brien

Thu Feb 13, 2014 11:00am 1 comment Favorite This

give me sci fi tru luv
as the sky melts and my luver burns to ash
give me Ewoks dancing
and a killer virus cure
let me couch smell of space pirates
and travel me through lightyears
leave the prissy elves to the zombies,
but take me, me
mad aching and longing and true
snide, too, natch
take my gadgets in yer gentle, clever fingers
O geek of my heart
til the sun sets for the last time again
and the world’s orbit shrinks
and the sun shrinks too
for that matter
into an exploding marble
under the cat’s salty paw

citation

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.