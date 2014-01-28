Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Frozen Becomes the Highest Grossing Animated Film!

Tue Jan 28, 2014 4:50pm 17 comments Favorite This

Frozen—the Disney film that stars two female leads and openly challenges the fairytale tradition of marrying a dude you’ve known for a day—has just become the highest-grossing animated film of all time* by besting the previous record-holder Finding Nemo. As of this week it’s earned over 800 million dollars globally, and it still hasn’t opened in China or Japan.

We’ll hold still for a second while you think about that.

This movie, the one with the giant, soaring, gorgeous song about overcoming a bad childhood and tapping into your own unique talents, sung by a woman who doesn’t need a guy at all? That’s the highest grossing animated movie of all time. This means that not only are two female-directed films among the most successful of 2013, but also that apparently films with female leads can do OK at the box office.

Just wanted to make sure everyone knew.

*These numbers reflect non-sequel animated films, in their initial release.

citation

17 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.