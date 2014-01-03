Veronica Mars Returns in First Full Trailer!

The first full trailer for the Veronica Mars movie is here, and it looks…really pretty promising, especially if you were a fan of the original show! The big screen version, initially funded by a fabulously successful Kickstarter campaign, sees the former teen investigator (played by the always delightful Kristen Bell) getting dragged back to her old stomping ground in Neptune for the darkest of all possible reasons: A HIGH SCHOOL REUNION.

And also, of course: MURDER.

The trailer is our first real trip down memory lane with characters like Logan, Mac, Wallace, Dick Casablancas, and Best Dad Ever Keith Mars, and in between the happy bursts of nostalgia, there’s plenty to remind fans of why we loved this character, cast, and show. Here’s hoping that Veronica Mars, which opens in the U.S. on March 14th, is as smart, sassy, and well-written as the series was at its peak!