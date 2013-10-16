Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Shadow Hero (Excerpt)

and
Wed Oct 16, 2013 11:30am Post a comment Favorite This

We’re pleased to present an excerpt from The Shadow Hero, a new graphic novel from author Gene Luen Yang and artist Sonny Liew, available July 15th 2014 from First Second. Check out this article on Boing Boing for a video of Yang talking more about the project!

In the U.S. comics boom of the 1940s, a legend was born: the Green Turtle. He solved crimes and fought injustice just like the other comic book characters. But this mysterious masked crusader was hiding something more than your run-of-the-mill secret identity… The Green Turtle was the first Asian American super hero.

The Green Turtle comic had a short run before lapsing into obscurity, but Yang and Liew have finally revived this character in a new graphic novel that creates an origin story for this forgotten character. Hank just wants to enjoy his quiet life running the family grocery store with his father, but his mother has other ideas for him… she wants him to become a superhero, and to clean up their Chinatown neighborhood!

.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.