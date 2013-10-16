The Shadow Hero (Excerpt)

We’re pleased to present an excerpt from The Shadow Hero, a new graphic novel from author Gene Luen Yang and artist Sonny Liew, available July 15th 2014 from First Second. Check out this article on Boing Boing for a video of Yang talking more about the project!

In the U.S. comics boom of the 1940s, a legend was born: the Green Turtle. He solved crimes and fought injustice just like the other comic book characters. But this mysterious masked crusader was hiding something more than your run-of-the-mill secret identity… The Green Turtle was the first Asian American super hero.

The Green Turtle comic had a short run before lapsing into obscurity, but Yang and Liew have finally revived this character in a new graphic novel that creates an origin story for this forgotten character. Hank just wants to enjoy his quiet life running the family grocery store with his father, but his mother has other ideas for him… she wants him to become a superhero, and to clean up their Chinatown neighborhood!

