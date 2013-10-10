The Archer Cast is Literally Entering a Zone of Danger

OK work for today has stopped so we can just watch this over and over and over. And then maybe the Baboo clips. YES ALL THE BABOO CLIPS. The cast of Archer made a video for Kenny Loggins classic romantic ballad “Danger Zone,” (the second-awesomest song on the Top Gun soundtrack) which means that Sterling Archer gets to be Maverick, obviously.

And just when you think this video can’t get any better, it’s time for slo-mo volleyball.

And of course Cyril’s Goose.

Just go watch the whole thing below, thank us later, and read Adam Reed’s in-depth interview about the show over at the AV Club.