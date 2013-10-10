Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Archer Cast is Literally Entering a Zone of Danger

Thu Oct 10, 2013 4:30pm 3 comments Favorite This

OK work for today has stopped so we can just watch this over and over and over. And then maybe the Baboo clips. YES ALL THE BABOO CLIPS. The cast of Archer made a video for Kenny Loggins classic romantic ballad “Danger Zone,” (the second-awesomest song on the Top Gun soundtrack) which means that Sterling Archer gets to be Maverick, obviously.

And just when you think this video can’t get any better, it’s time for slo-mo volleyball.

And of course Cyril’s Goose.

Just go watch the whole thing below, thank us later, and read Adam Reed’s in-depth interview about the show over at the AV Club.

citation

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.