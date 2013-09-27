Is There a Correlation Between Banning Books and Bad Science?

In Bad For You, coming on January 7th from Henry Holt, authors Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham expose the long-standing campaign against fun for what it really is: a bunch of anxious adults grasping at straws, ignoring scientific data, and blindly yearning for the good old days that never were.

Today we’re featuring a section focused on how ignoring the scientific method produced the wayward assumptions that characterize Fredric Wertham’s anti-comics book Seduction of the Innocent, and how that ignorance propels arguments for banning books. (See this map of comic burnings across the U.S. in the 20th century.)

But is there really a correlation between scientific education and supression of literature? Authors Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham cover that concept, too!

Banned Books Week 2013 is being celebrated from Sept. 22 to the 28; further information on Banned and Frequently Challenged Books is available from the American Library Association.