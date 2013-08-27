Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Finding an Alien Xenomorph Gargoyle on Your Church Can’t Bode Well

Tue Aug 27, 2013 4:10pm 3 comments Favorite This

Next time you’re in the Glasgow, Scotland area make a note to visit Paisley Abbey. And be sure to look up.

Having had new stonework done during a refurbishment in the 1990s, the abbey features a variety of creepy new gargoyles, but the current pride of its collection might just be the snarling head of a xenomorph from the Alien movies.

Paisley Abbey’s original twelve gargoyles were redone in 1991, having crumbled after centuries of existence, and a stonemasonry firm in Edinburgh was given the task of designing and creating new gargoyles to install on the abbey walls.

The particular mason who crafted the xenomorph from Alien remains unnamed and the abbey seemingly has no plans to remove the bust. Reverend Alan Birss of the abbey takes its existence in stride, “ I think it was a stonemason having a bit of fun. Perhaps the film was fairly new when they were carving this and if he was thinking of an alien perhaps the alien from the film was his idea of an alien.” (Alien 3 would follow the installment of the gargoyle by only a year. Viral marketing at its earliest and weirdest?)

Other busts include a man being devoured alive by a fish, a man screaming in a fetal position, and a very direwolf-looking wolf. Take a look at the above link.

Stubby the Rocket is the mascot of Tor.com and wouldn’t mind being carved out of stone as long as it could still fly through the cosmos every day of the week.

citation

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.