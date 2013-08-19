Star Wars: Jedi Academy (Excerpt)

New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown takes readers to a middle school in a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Jedi Academy, available August 27th from Scholastic!

Roan’s one dream is to leave home and attend Pilot Academy like his older brother, father, and grandfather. But just as Roan is mysteriously denied entrance to Pilot School, he is invited to attend Jedi Academy—a school that he didn’t apply to and only recruits children when they are just a few years old. That is, until now…

This inventive novel (told through comics, journal entries, letters, doodles, and newspaper clippings) follows Roan’s first year at Jedi Academy where, under the tutelage of Master Yoda, he learns that he possesses more strength and potential than he could have ever dreamed. Oh, and he learns other important things too—like how to make a baking soda volcano, fence with a lightsaber, slow dance with a girl, and lift boulders with the Force.

.