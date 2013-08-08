Tor.com

Paul Pope’s Battling Boy (Comics Excerpt)

Thu Aug 8, 2013

Monsters roam through Arcopolis, swallowing children into the horrors of their shadowy underworld. Only one man is a match for them – the genius vigilante Haggard West.

Unfortunately, Haggard West is dead.

The world needs a new hero. A young man from a mystical place descends to Earth, accompanied by his father…

Tor.com is excited to present an excerpt from Battling Boy, a new graphic novel from comic creator Paul Pope! First Second will release Battling Boy this coming October, but you can preview it below right now.

