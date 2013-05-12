Tor.com

Astronaut Chris Hadfield Sings David Bowie’s Space Oddity in Space

Sun May 12, 2013 11:31pm 12 comments Favorite This

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has been living onboard the International Space Station for five months now, and has been charming the world from 230 miles above. Hear him sing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” Is it the best thing ever? Stubby says, yes.

