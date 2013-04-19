Tor.com

Astronaut Academy: Re-Entry (Excerpt)

Take a look at the sequel to Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity by Dave Roman—Astronaut Academy: Re-Entry, out on May 14:

The wild and wacky world of Astronaut Academy is back! It’s spring semester at this futuristic institution of learning, and Hakata Soy has lost his heart. Literally. And he’s not the only one . . . something  is stalking the halls of Astronaut Academy, impersonating the crush-objects of students and making off with their extra hearts!  With a sprawling cast of unforgettable characters, Astronaut Academy Re-Entry is a high-octane, hilarious follow-up to Dave Roman’s quirky Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity.

