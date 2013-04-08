Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell Coming to American and Canadian TV

Mon Apr 8, 2013 2:30pm 11 comments Favorite This

Wonderful news for North American fans of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: the seven-part BBC One series has been acquired by both BBC America and Canada’s Space channel, which means that the highly anticipated adaptation of Susanna Clarke’s novel will be coming soon(ish) to small screens near you! The series, set in England during the Napoleonic Wars, will be filmed in Quebec with director Toby Haynes (who has also worked on Sherlock and Doctor Who) at the helm, and BBC America has already announced plans to air Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell as part of its Supernatural Saturday programming. Production is slated to begin this summer, and still no word on casting, but we have plenty of suggestions to tide you over, in the meantime: who do you want to see playing your favorite rival magicians?

citation

11 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.