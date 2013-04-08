Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell Coming to American and Canadian TV

Wonderful news for North American fans of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: the seven-part BBC One series has been acquired by both BBC America and Canada’s Space channel, which means that the highly anticipated adaptation of Susanna Clarke’s novel will be coming soon(ish) to small screens near you! The series, set in England during the Napoleonic Wars, will be filmed in Quebec with director Toby Haynes (who has also worked on Sherlock and Doctor Who) at the helm, and BBC America has already announced plans to air Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell as part of its Supernatural Saturday programming. Production is slated to begin this summer, and still no word on casting, but we have plenty of suggestions to tide you over, in the meantime: who do you want to see playing your favorite rival magicians?