Deadline is reporting celebrated SF author and friend of Tor.com, Jeff VanderMeer’s soon-to-be-published novel Annihilation is headed for the movies. Concerning near future environmental disasters, the novel is the first in a trilogy. The film version of Annihilation is in development with Paramount Pictures and famed-producer Scott Rudin.

Congrats Jeff!

