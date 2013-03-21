New Star Trek Into Darkness Trailer Reveals More Plot Points, Starfleet Internal Struggle

Okay, it looks like we’re finally getting somewhere with all these “mysterious Cumberbatch is mysterious” teasers for Star Trek Into Darkness. The current international trailer reveals a bit more about Villain-batch’s background (inlcuding a possible connection to Starfleet), Kirk’s personal investment in hunting him down and… possibly Carol Marcus in her underwear? If she is Carol Marcus. We’re just going to call her that for now.

Update:

Savy fans have noticed that embeded in the new trailer is a secret Easter Egg link which takes you to a brand new International poster! Check it out below. (And doesn’t it look like Star Trek Into Die Hard?)