Next Monday! NYC Midnight Release Party for A Memory of Light

Wed Jan 2, 2013
UPDATE: Pre-orders are no longer available. There will be some copies for purchase while supplies last!

Next Monday Tor.com and Tor Books are teaming up with WORD Bookstore to host an NYC midnight release party for A Memory of Light! We’ll all be partying down at Professor Thom’s and counting down the minutes until A Memory of Light is available to read!

The PARTY REBORN, as we’ve taken to calling it in the office, will take place on Monday, January 7th at Professor Thom’s in New York City, beginning at 8 PM and counting down until midnight, when the final book of The Wheel of Time finally becomes available for purchase. We’ll be selling copies right at the party, so you can have fun, drink up, then rush home to read A Memory of Light.

But that’s not all!

We will have signed copies of A Memory of Light on hand for readers to purchase at the party. (While supplies last.) But you can also guarantee yourself a signed copy by pre-ordering right now through WORD. IMPORTANT: To ensure that your pre-ordered book is there, please note “for release party” in the comments field of the pre-order form.

Before the big midnight release, join in the revels and chat about the series with special guest Leigh Butler, she of the (momentarily) completed Wheel of Time Reread!

Admission to the Memory of Light midnight release is FREE, but we ask you to please “Join” the event page on Facebook so we have an idea of how many of you we’ll need books for.

PARTY REBORN at:

Professor Thom’s
219 2nd Ave
New York, NY
Upstairs ballroom
8 PM – Midnight

There are no beginnings or endings to the Wheel of Time, but this is an ending, so spend it with your fellow Wheel of Time fans. (Then run home to read the new book after midnight.) We’ll see you there!

