Party With Lev Grossman Tonight in Brooklyn

If you’re in the New York City area tonight, then head over to Word Bookstore in Brooklyn for the paperback launch of Lev Grossman’s The Magician King. He’ll be in conversation with Tor.com’s own Ryan Britt, will be signing books and, in his own words “generally hang out.” We are told there will be wine!

Word Bookstore has a great SFF following, and their event coordinator Jenn Northington was responsible for the Indie Bookseller Picks on Tor.com back in March, as well as being a contributor to Genre in the Mainstream.

Lev Grossman is the author of the novel Codex, as well as the popular Magicans series. He is the book critic for Time and was last year’s John W. Campbell Memorial Award.

The event is at 7:00pm and is free. Full details on Facebook or on the Word website.

Check out an excerpt of The Magician King here.