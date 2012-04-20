Tor.com

New Picture Book Darth Vader and Son is Melting Our Dark Sith Heart (Excerpt)

Fri Apr 20, 2012 11:00am 7 comments Favorite This
Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown. Click to enlarge.

Awwwww. The above image is a page from artist Jeffrey Brown’s new picture book Darth Vader and Son, newly out from Chronicle Books. The book imagines a universe where Darth Vader actually gets to raise his son Luke and it is so disarmingly charming that you really stop caring that this is an evil Sith lord. Oh, Obi-Wan, why did you spirit those children away?

Check out some more pages from the picture book below.

 

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown. Click to enlarge.

 

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown. Click to enlarge.

 

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown. Click to enlarge.

Want more? Visit the Chronicle Books portal for it, which includes an awesome pro-literacy poster you can download for free, finger puppets, and more!

(Also you should buy the book so we can see a Darth Vader and Daughter follow-up.)

All images from Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown, Chronicle Books

