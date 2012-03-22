SyFy’s “Game Changer” Is Already a Bummer: Blood and Chrome Will Not Be a Regular TV Series

Yesterday, the Internet collectively discovered the trailer for the Battlestar Galacitca prequel; Blood and Chrome. Set during the first Cylon war, this show will follow the adventures of a young William “Husker” Adama as a hotshot Viper pilot. Cool! Fun! Except for the fact that it isn’t going to be a show.

The trailer has already been pulled from You Tube and SyFy has made everyone prematurely disappointed by announcing today that Blood and Chrome will be a webseries and a TV movie, but not a proper show. Some sites have pointed out this is likely a budget issue, which may very well be the case. Though with the critical and financial failure of Caprica, it seems all Battlestar-related projects are permanently cursed. Here’s a statement from SyFy’s Mark Stern:

“We are actively pursuing it [Blood and Chrome] as was originally intended: a groundbreaking digital series that will launch to audiences beyond the scope of a television screen. The 90-minute pilot movie will air on Syfy in its entirety at a future date.”

The trailer for Blood and Chrome looked to be the BSG prequel fans wanted. But now, like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, we’ve already had our dreams fraked-over.