Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Myke Cole, Hillary Jordan, and Naomi Novik Panel in NYC Tomorrow + New Book Trailer for Novik’s Crucible of Gold

Mon Mar 5, 2012 3:30pm 5 comments Favorite This

Tomorrow, Housing Works Bookstore in conjunction with Word Bookstore celebrates Geek Week with a panel discussion called “Dragons in Space.” Featured on this panel are Hillary Jordan (When She Woke) Myke Cole (Shadow Ops: Control Point) and Naomi Novik (Crucible of Gold). The panel is moderated by Tor.com’s very own Ryan Britt! They’ll discuss dragons in the Napoleonic Wars, elves in the Pentagon, criminals of (literally) a different color, and the state of SF/F, as well as sign books and take questions from the audience. Co-sponsored by Housing Works and WORD in a team-up of epic proportions; please note, the event will take place at Housing Works at 7pm. Free wine (while supplies last), so get there early!

Crucible of Gold also releases tomorrow, and Del Rey has just released a new book trailer. Watch it below:

RSVP on Facebook for “Dragons in Space” here.

citation

Back to the top of the page

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.