Myke Cole, Hillary Jordan, and Naomi Novik Panel in NYC Tomorrow + New Book Trailer for Novik’s Crucible of Gold

Tomorrow, Housing Works Bookstore in conjunction with Word Bookstore celebrates Geek Week with a panel discussion called “Dragons in Space.” Featured on this panel are Hillary Jordan (When She Woke) Myke Cole (Shadow Ops: Control Point) and Naomi Novik (Crucible of Gold). The panel is moderated by Tor.com’s very own Ryan Britt! They’ll discuss dragons in the Napoleonic Wars, elves in the Pentagon, criminals of (literally) a different color, and the state of SF/F, as well as sign books and take questions from the audience. Co-sponsored by Housing Works and WORD in a team-up of epic proportions; please note, the event will take place at Housing Works at 7pm. Free wine (while supplies last), so get there early!

Crucible of Gold also releases tomorrow, and Del Rey has just released a new book trailer. Watch it below:

