Cover by Stanley Lau. Click to enlarge.

We’ve got an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming sixth issue of Captain Atom, written by J.T. Kurl with art by Freddie Williams II, out on February 15th from DC Comics.

A great danger has been lurking in the shadows while Captain Atom continues his crusade to help those in need. Now, the time has come for him to face a threat unlike any other — yet strangely similar to himself. Discover the secret connection between Captain Atom and this unholy beast.

