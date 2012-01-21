Thank You for Voting! Readers’ Choice Awards Voting Closes

The time is now midnight, and the voting is officially over in the 2011 Tor.com Readers’ Choice Awards. We have been thrilled with the overwhelming response from everyone, and now launch into the task of finishing the count, beginning the recount, and preparing the results.

We know from experience in our Best of the Decade Poll last year, that it will take us a bit of time to sort through all the results properly. Be patient! Rest assured we will examine each vote carefully, and all legitimate votes will be counted. Thanks so much to all of you for making your voices heard, and making it a lively event for the entire SFF community. Check back for results soon!

Stubby the Rocket is the voice and mascot of Tor.com. Stubby is now activating its army of zombie counting monkeys.