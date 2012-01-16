Finalists for Pornokitsch’s 2011 Kitschies Announced

Hopefully, you’ve already made your voice heard in the Tor.com 2011 Reader’s Choice Awards, but we’re not the only website hosting awards at the moment. In addition to our “Stubbies,” popular site Pornokitsch is hosting the 2011 “Kitschies.” Now in it’s third year, The Kitschies is sponsored by The Kraken Rum. Finalists have just been announced in its four categories: Red Tentacle (Novel), Golden Tentacle (Debut), Inky Tentacle (Cover) and the Black Tentacle (Discretionary.)

The Kitschies are proud to announce the finalists for the year’s most progressive, intelligent and entertaining works of genre literature.

The shortlisted books for the Red Tentacle (for novel):

The Enterprise of Death by Jesse Bullington (Orbit)

Embassytown by China Miéville (Tor)

A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd (Walker Books)

The Testament of Jessie Lamb by Jane Rogers (Sandstone)

Osama: A Novel by Lavie Tidhar (PS Publishing)

The shortlisted books for the Golden Tentacle (for debut):

Among Thieves by Douglas Hulick (Tor)

God’s War by Kameron Hurley (Night Shade Books)

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern (Harvill Secker)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs (Quirk)

The Samaritan by Fred Venturini (Blank Slate Press)

The shortlisted books for the Inky Tentacle (for cover art):

Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch; illustration by Stephen Walter, design by Patrick Knowles (TAG Fine Arts) (Gollancz)

The Last Werewolf by Glen Duncan; design by Peter Mendelsund (Canongate)

The Prague Cemetery by Umberto Eco; design by Suzanne Dean, illustration by John Spencer (Harvill Secker)

Equations of Life by Simon Morden; design by Lauren Panepinto (Orbit)

A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd; illustration by Jim Kay (Walker Books)

The winning author of the Red Tentacle will receive a £750 prize; the winners of the Golden Tentacle and Inky Tentacles each receive £250. All three will also receive iconic, hand-made Tentacle trophies.

All the finalists receive a bottle of The Kraken Rum.

This shortlisted titles were selected from a list of over 150 submissions received from 38 publishers and imprints.

Award Director Anne C. Perry said:

“Our goal in creating this award was not just to bridge the gap between genre and literature but to prove that there’s no gap at all. And we feel that 2011 has gone a long way towards illustrating that. We’re tremendously delighted by the passion we’ve seen from the authors, editors, publishers and fans – all of whom have contributed to make this an extraordinary year for The Kitschies.”

Red and Golden Tentacle Judge (and 2010 Red Tentacle winner) Lauren Beukes said:

“It’s been a fraught and bloody process winnowing the nominees down to shortlists of just five, involving passionate fan-rants, general geekery, some very silly jokes and occasional outbreaks of threatened violence between the judges. 2011 produced some remarkable novels. These are the ones that stood out for all of us, according to The Kitschies’ criteria: books that were inventive, playful and smart, packed with intriguing ideas, great characters and nudged at the boundaries of things, or overturned them altogether. I suspect getting consensus on the ultimate winners is going to turn into even more of a knife-fight. A battle to which I fully intend to bring a mecha armed with autocannons.”

The winners will be announced on February 3, 2011 at an award ceremony to be held at the SFX Weekender 3. In addtion, the judges will be sharing their personal reviews of the finalists and inviting discussion online from January 16 to January 27

