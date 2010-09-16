The Time I Fought Matsuo Basho

Somehow on Amazon.com

my book of zombie haiku

was categorized into the genre

of Japanese poetry,

which caused the great Asian poets,

the creators and perfectors of the little haiku,

to simultaneously roll over in their graves.

I understand Amazon’s confusion.

The type of book narrated by a zombie poet,

does not have its own Dewey decimal number.

Friends and family all politely ask

who is the target market,

meaning they can not comprehend

which type of person

would actually spend money on a book of zombie haiku.

And all the dead haiku poets agree.

There is one in particular,

who does not intend to lay in his tomb,

now facing down because of my book.

There is one dead Asian haiku master

who has had enough,

and the skeleton of Matsuo Basho,

through lungs that don’t exist,

takes his first breath in over 300 years,

slams his finger bones through the dirt,

and pulls his decayed corpse

out into the Iga Province countryside.

Lightning lights the sky behind him

as he holds a samurai sword to the sky

and flies off that wet Asian hill

into the stormy night

and the skeletal remains of Matsuo Basho

lands in my backyard in Ohio.

This is all a dream, of course,

inspired by the Japanese poetry category

where Zombie Haiku is ranked higher

than Master Basho on Amazon.com.

This sales ranking is updated hourly,

and for the past few months,

our books have been in battle,

sometimes with his above mine,

but usually mine is above his,

and this constant book rank wrestling

has caused Matsuo Basho to rise up,

and because all is possible in dreams,

he is standing in my backyard,

moaning my name through the wind.

I knew this was coming eventually.

Basho has put up with a lot.

Many humor section haiku books

have taunted his eternal rest in the past.

Baby Haiku’s lullabies almost woke him.

Redneck Haiku was loud and disruptive.

The purring Catku almost stirred him awake.

But it was Zombie Haiku that finally did it,

giving him a way to rise again,

for him to finally put a stop

to the poetry desecrating his legacy.

I always knew

I would never get away with it.

I step outside,

wearing my Karate Kid uniform,

poetry journal in hand,

and we bow.

It begins to rain

and a dog is barking.

I stare through his eyeless holes

and although he has no lips

I since a hint of a grin.

He nods as I lift journal

and with one finger counting syllables,

I recite to Matsuo Basho this haiku:

In the April rain

her book of Zombie Haiku

withered by the oak.

I follow this

with an awkward jig and jazz hands.

Basho nods again,

and then lifts his head

up into the rain,

then after loudly cracking

his dusty neck joints,

he stares at me without eyes

and responds:

old pond

a frog jumps

the sound of water

As I fall to my knees,

he thrusts his sword

through my back

which pokes out my chest

and pins me to the dirt.

I try to apologize

but leaving my lips,

only gurgles and blood.

He pulls out the sword,

kicks me over,

and as I die,

I watch him saw off my fingers,

never to count out syllables again,

and he speaks again a final farewell:

falling sick on a journey

your dream goes wandering

over a field of grass

To this, I smile and take my last breath.

His job finished,

he turns to go back

to his old home,

his finally peaceful hollow grave,

but to his surprise,

and he should have seen this coming,

I get back up

and bite into his skull.

Ryan Mecum likes monsters and poetry. Werewolf Haiku is the third book of Ryan’s Horror Haiku series. He also wrote Zombie Haiku and Vampire Haiku, with a new book of zombie haiku on the way. Ryan graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in English Literature. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio with his wife and children. He also likes to write a few haiku a day and shares them on Twitter.