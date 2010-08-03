Let the Right One In, Eli in my psyche

Art by Greg Ruth

I’m in the middle of reading John Ajvide Lindqvist’s seminal masterpiece, Let the Right One In and am in utter awe of the unique strength and power of the central character, Eli. Not being particularly interested in vampires as a general theme, the stark and lyric prose of this novel has completely circumvented my prejudices and taken me over completely. Eli as an unknowable creature is so much more fully explored here, and with all great characters she becomes more elusive and deeper the more we learn about her through the text. It’s an astonishingly rich and rewarding novel that stands out so much more than I ever expected, and Eli has wormed her way into my psyche so deeply, I can hardly imagine her ever completely leaving. Do yourself a favor if you find yourself heading for a spell of summer reading, and cast a long shadow over the sandy beach with this fine and fantastic piece of dark confection. You won’t be disappointed.

Illustration by Greg Ruth

From Greg Ruth’s 52 Weeks project—offering a drawing and a few words once a week, every week.