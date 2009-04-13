Marvel Excerpts: Wolverine: Noir #1

Here is a 6-page excerpt from the first issue of Wolverine: Noir. Issue #1 is written by Stuart Moore and illustrated by C.P. Smith. Wolverine: Noir #1 officially hits the stands this Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy our sneak peek!
0 Comments
Subscribe to this thread
Receive notification by email when a new comment is added. You must be a registered user to subscribe to threads.
Post a Comment
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Watch the New Trailer From For All Mankind, Ron Moore’s Tale of an Alternate Space Race 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “Stormlight Archive Characters as Vines” Is All You Really Need to Know About the Series 12 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Genre-Bending Books Coming out in October! 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 14 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 16 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series 16 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 16 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carroll
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
Recent Comments
- Laura on Five Wheel of Time Fan Podcasts to Plug Into 21 mins ago
- Tom Riddle on Five Wheel of Time Fan Podcasts to Plug Into 36 mins ago
- dawfydd on Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 37 mins ago
- roses on 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 2 hours ago
- carrot on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 2 hours ago
- Ceridwen Long on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: Fanfic and the Modern World 3 hours ago
- Ichiro on “Stormlight Archive Characters as Vines” Is All You Really Need to Know About the Series 3 hours ago
- Meg on 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 3 hours ago
- garik16 on 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 5 hours ago
- Jj on Five Wheel of Time Fan Podcasts to Plug Into 5 hours ago
Comment Preview