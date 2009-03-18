Tor.com

Wheel of Time: Dragonmount #0

Wed Mar 18, 2009

 Check out this preview of the first issue of the Dabel Brothers’ adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Eye of the World: Dragonmount #0!

Even with the script by Chuck Dixon still to come, Chase Conley’s art has a lot of narrative and emotional oomph—just look at the cover! The comic moves at a pretty good clip, too, opening on Emond’s Field’s Bel Tine preparations; we meet, I think, Egwene (can’t be Nynaeve—no stick, no scowl) and the creepy raven, then the three boys, and I’m pretty sure that’s Tam al’Thor in the beautiful storytelling panels. I can’t wait to see Moiraine and Lan and Thom Merrilin, too!

